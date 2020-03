MADRID, Mar 23 (.) – The number of deaths in Spain from the coronavirus epidemic shot up to 2,182 on Monday from 1,720 the previous day, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 33,089 on Monday, compared to 28,572 on Sunday.

