The independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 reported this Friday that at least 805 people have died in Nicaragua with symptoms related to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, an amount higher than the 686 reported throughout Central America, including official data from the Ministry of Health. Nicaraguan.

According to the Observatory, which has more prestige than the authorities, in Managua alone, 400 people have died with signs of the COVID-19 disease, since the pandemic was announced in Nicaragua last March, until Wednesday 27 may.

Among the people who died in the pandemic were 28 members of the health staff, including eight members of the nursing staff, 7 doctors, and 6 from the administrative area, 2 medical visitors, 1 laboratory worker, and 4 classified as “others”. , according to the report.

In the last seven days, the number of deaths rose by 70% compared to the same number of previous days, highlighted the report by the Citizen Observatory.

The data from the independent report shows a different reality from that admitted by the government of President Daniel Ortega, which recognizes 35 deaths from COVID-19.

The same report indicated that, up to two days ago, some 3,725 people from all over Nicaragua had suffered from COVID-19 symptoms, which showed an increase of 60% of cases between 20 and 27 of this month.

“SINGULAR” MANAGEMENT

Data from those infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 disease, includes 348 health workers, according to the independent report.

The figures of the COVID-19 Citizen Observatory on infected people are higher than the total of 759 affected by the pandemic recognized by the Nicaraguan Government.

The Observatory attributed part of the reasons for the increase in cases and deaths from COVID-19 to at least 105 irregularities, including inadequate responses from the Ministry of Health, and exposures of people in activities or crowds.

The way in which Ortega has handled the pandemic, which his own government describes as “singular”, has been criticized, since it refuses to establish restrictions, does not take social prevention measures, and promotes agglomerations, attended only by the Sandinistas. , who are then sent home to home.

Ortega, who minimizes the pandemic, maintains that he must take care that the country’s economy is not affected.

The Organization of American States (OAS), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) have expressed their concern about the situation in Nicaragua.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), have called on Ortega to guarantee the right to health, without success.

.