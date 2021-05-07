Deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico are almost triple those officially reported

Deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico would be at least three times more than those reported by the Ministry of Health.

This is revealed by the study Estimating Total Mortality from COVID-19 published by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington, which analyzes data on deaths associated with Covid-19 in 20 countries.

Deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico

Until May 6, the federal Ministry of Health reported that in Mexico there are 218,173 deaths from Covid-19.

However, according to the study carried out by the IHME, in the country the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico would reach 617,127 deaths.

This means that after 14 months, the pandemic would have stopped almost three times more deaths than officially reported.

According to the results obtained by the IHME, Mexico would be the third country with the most deaths in the world, only below India and the United States.

All three countries have official figures that are significantly lower compared to the research results.

Why are the figures so different?

Measure, count and record the behavior of a new and easily transmitted disease it is a challenge for governments, concluded the IHME report.

“Many countries have dedicated an exceptional effort to measure the number of victims of the pandemicBut our analysis shows how difficult it is to accurately track a new and rapidly spreading infectious disease, ”said Chris Murray, Director of IHME.

The report points out that in many countries the difference with the official figures is a consequence of the governments they only count deaths that occur in hospitals or in patients with a positive PCR test.

However, in nations with poor notification systems or low access to health services, registration becomes a challenge.

The study found that the largest number of unreported deaths It was accounted for in countries that cross or have gone through strong waves of contagion, such as the United States, India, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, France and Spain.

Although evidence was also documented that other nations with apparent low levels of contagion that also have high numbers of unreported deaths.

“Understanding the actual number of deaths from COVID-19 not only helps us appreciate the magnitude of this global crisisIt also provides valuable information for policy makers developing response and recovery plans, ”added Murray.

What about other countries?

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico is almost three times that reported by the authorities; however, there are other countries with more notable differences.

Even the global report of deaths from Covid-19 has discrepancies with the official figures, because according to the IHME study, the pandemic has caused 6.9 million deaths.

This is how the study was done

For the study, the IHME calculated the total number of deaths from Covid-19, using the comparison of anticipated deaths from all causes, based on pre-pandemic trends, with the actual number of deaths from all causes during the pandemic.

They later eliminated the deaths indirectly attributable to the pandemic, as well as the deaths avoided by the pandemic, such as the reduction in traffic accidents due to a loss of mobility of people.

The result was only deaths directly to SARS-CoV-2. The IHME made available more information on the study methodology that can be consulted.