Deaths from COVID-19 fell 85% in the US, according to Biden

15 minutes. During a visit to the state of Virginia, the president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, stressed the good role of his Administration in the fight against the pandemic and pointed out that, since they arrived at the White House, deaths from coronavirus they fell by more than 85 percent.

“Four months after taking office, we have advanced in this fight more than anyone thought possible. Let’s remember where we were 129 days ago. When I took office, we had an average of 184,000 cases a day, now it is 22,000 and they were reduced deaths by more than 85 percent, “Biden celebrated.

During his visit to a climbing wall in the city of Alexandria, in the eastern United States, Biden thanked the “patriotic” work and the effort carried out by local leaders and governments during this pandemic year.

He assured that thanks to the 165 million Americans who have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, the lives of the entire country are being “saved” and “recovered”.

“Shops and restaurants on the main street are hanging signs that they are open on the entrance doors. And here, in the climbing wall, we greet each other without the need for masks,” he said, according to the chain. CNN.

“The people are more willing to unite”

However, despite the good data and the hope shown during the meeting, President Biden once again insisted that his compatriots continue to follow the recommendations of the health authorities.

In that sense, he asked those who were not vaccinated to come and do so.

“As more Americans get vaccinated, the days are getting brighter and brighter, but let me be clear, we are not done yet. We have to reach those who are not vaccinated and make it as easy as possible for them to access that protection “, stressed.

Biden also used the immunization process as an example of that union he claimed he was seeking when he ran for the White House. “I said I wanted to do three things, one of which was to unite the country. It is difficult, but this is the first real evidence that we can do it. The American people are more willing to come together, I think, than Congress. “, he sentenced.

Finally, Biden also took the opportunity to vindicate the work of his Administration during these months in economic matters and job creation, leaving behind, he said, the “anemic” previous system and “growing faster than it has been in almost 40 years”.