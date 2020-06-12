New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo reported Thursday that COVID-19 deaths dropped to 36 on Wednesday, after a rebound from 56 on Tuesday, explaining that the number of hospitalizations and positives for the illness.

In his daily press conference, Cuomo highlighted that the infection rate has fallen again and has established itself below 2% in all regions, according to data from more than 50,000 tests carried out at daily.

New York City continues to have the highest rate of positives, with 1.7% infected among the roughly 30,000 tests that are performed each day and showing that neighborhoods with the highest concentration of racial minorities continue to bear the brunt, with a rate of 2.4% in the Bronx, 1.9% in Brooklyn and 1.6% in Queens.

The governor, who in recent days stopped offering the number of deaths on a daily basis, defended the need to focus on the number of positives that reflect daily diagnostic tests and not on the number of hospitalizations and deaths, because in his opinion ” it is faster ”and it is not two weeks late.

“When the number of deaths becomes so low, I no longer know what this data means because it often coincides with patients with very serious previous illnesses such as diabetes or cancer,” said Cuomo, adding that the deaths are already at similar levels. of the beginning of the pandemic, on March 20.

The reopening

Cuomo also recalled that tomorrow the advance of five regions – North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier and Finger Lakes – takes place to phase three of the return to normality, which implies the reopening of the interior of the restaurants , which can now serve both inside and outside, as well as the reactivation of other personal care services such as nail salons or massages.

The governor also said that they would leave the opening of swimming pools and playgrounds to local authorities and asked for caution due to the upturn in cases that have occurred in other cases such as Arizona, Texas or California.

“The virus is still out there. There are states experiencing historical increases that coincide with reopens. He is the boss and we, New York, are the exception because after the reopening the cases continue to drop, “said Cuomo,

He underlined the “different” way of approaching the pandemic, although he called for caution because New York is the “most densely populated” state in which the effect of the massive protests against racism that have occurred in recent years has still to be studied. weeks.