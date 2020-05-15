Coronavirus deaths exceeded 300,000 in a complex global context due to internal bids in many countries, where governments and their opponents hold each other accountable for the dramatic consequences of the pandemic and the collapse of economies, as the case may be.

Faced with this panorama, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the achievements in the fight against the coronavirus are jeopardized by “fatigue due to the pandemic” and implored to continue with the precautionary measures, after outbreaks in several countries that relaxed their quarantines to reactivate their economies.

The page of the American Johns Hopkins University pointed out this Thursday that deaths from Covid-19, the disease that causes the SARS-Cov2 virus, totaled 300,074, while infections reached 4,405,688 cases, with 1,576,318 of recovered patients.

The WHO, meanwhile, offered on its website a total of 294,046 deaths out of 4,248,389 confirmed cases, with 81,462 detected in the last 24 hours.

Numbers

Among the socioeconomic catastrophes caused by the disease, the fact that More than 2.9 million people applied for unemployment benefits in the United States last week, bringing the figure to 37 million in the past seven weeks.

The released US government report indicates that the average number of requests in four weeks stood at 3.61 million procedures, compared to an average of 4.18 million until the previous week, the EFE news agency reported.

United States He has already suffered more than 85,000 deaths from Covid-19.

In the region, meanwhile, it reappeared as news of great concern Chile, than For the second consecutive day, it confirmed more than 2,600 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a record of 22 deaths in the same period.

By the decision of President Sebastián Piñera, who judged much of the political arc to be “late,” a severe quarantine for one week will be imposed tomorrow in Greater Santiago, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

On the other hand, in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro maintains his position against confinement to try to reverse the fall of the economy despite adding more than 13,500 deaths.

The president returned to maximum public exposure when He assured that Argentina “is heading towards socialism” by maintaining quarantine in some cities, such as the capital and the suburbs.

The Argentina also had this Thursday a jump in the death toll, with 15 in the last hours pushing the total to 344 in the entire pandemic, with an average age of 76 years and 60% of men, according to the morning report of the nation’s Ministry of Health.

Concern

The shocking consequences of death and poverty that the pandemic is leaving were also a matter of concern for two personalities from the Southern Cone of America, such as former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and Pope Francis.

The current UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said the pandemic showed that the economic system produces “great inequalities” and argued that the world that comes out of the current health crisis must have other bases.

“When building recovery we must think of a new economy that is inclusive and sustainable,” Bachelet said at a virtual conference organized by the Association of Accredited Correspondents to the United Nations (Acanu) in Geneva, Switzerland.

In the current situation, societies “have accepted that some freedoms are restricted, such as those of movement or assembly, but these measures must be clear, proportionate, and limited in time,” he stressed.

The Pope, for his part, called for the pandemics of “hunger, war and children without education” to end, when he joined the Vatican in a global inter-religious prayer for the end of the spread of the coronavirus.

“We did not expect this pandemic, it came without us expecting it, but now it is here. And many people die. And many people die alone and many people die helplessly,” lamented the pontiff at his morning mass in the Casa chapel. Santa Marta.

Meanwhile, in its regular documents on Covid-19, the WHO warned that “fatigue from the pandemic” is putting the fight against the coronavirus at risk, and urged the population throughout the planet to comply with the instructions and follow with precautionary measures.

“Restriction fatigue threatens the valuable triumphs we have achieved against the virus. Mistrust by the authorities, conspiracy theories, and fueling movements contrary to physical and social distancing” endanger our societies at a key moment, warned the director. WHO Regional Office for Europe, Hans Kluge.

Kluge added that “the behavior that we have today, when the restrictions begin to be lifted”, will determine the course of the pandemic and “which path we follow: one that takes us to the new normality or one that takes us back to movement restrictions and social interactions. “

For her part, the WHO specialist in social behavior, Katrine Habersaat, explained that the fatigue of societies in the face of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic “is being expressed in different ways in different countries.”

In this sense, he pointed out that it manifests itself in “mental health, affected by isolation, the impossibility of having the social support that one normally has, with the economic situation and the need to bring bread to the table” or with cultural or social.

