Deaths from coronavirus in the US exceed 80,000 and cases reach 1.3 million

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 80,000, while the number of confirmed cases reaches 1.3 million.

Miami Mundo / Daily Mail

On Sunday, the death toll reached 80,308, and nursing home residents and workers have been revealed to represent a third of these deaths.

A New York Times database shows that at least 25,600 residents and workers in US nursing homes or care facilities have died of the coronavirus as of Saturday.

More than 143,000 people were infected with coronavirus at approximately 7,500 facilities, according to statistics compiled by the newspaper.

There are currently 1,356,650 cases of coronavirus in the US.

Care center deaths included those that occurred in assisted living centers, memory care centers, retirement and elderly communities, and rehabilitation centers.

Therefore, although only 11 percent of all coronavirus cases in the country, they occurred in centers for the elderly residents, infections derived from living or working in care centers for the elderly accounted for 33 percent of all coronavirus deaths.

A state-by-state assessment of coronavirus infection and death statistics shows that deaths of residents and workers are responsible for more than half of total virus deaths in 12 states.

In Massachusetts, 15,228 cases of coronvirus were reported in 466 nursing or long-term care facilities. Of that number, 2,739 people died, representing 58 percent of the total deaths in the state.

While West Virginia had a relatively low number of 328 coronavirus cases in 27 nursing homes, the 43 deaths from the virus accounted for 81 percent of the state’s total coronavirus deaths.