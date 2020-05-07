Deaths in the United States from the new coronavirus topped 75,000 on Thursday, a . count showed, after the White House filed a guide prepared by health officials to help states reopen safely.

Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day since mid-April, despite efforts to stem the outbreak.

The number of deaths is greater than that of the seasonal influenza of 1967 and the deaths in the first 10 years of the AIDS epidemic, from 1981 to 1991.

Contagions in the United States exceed 1.25 million, as new infections continue to rise in many states, including Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to a . count and analysis of historical data. of the COVID Monitoring Project.

New York and New Jersey, the two states with the highest number of cases, have been experiencing positive declines in recent weeks.

Some health experts predict a resurgence of deaths later this summer, as states lift confinements and Americans begin to return to restaurants and gyms.

A University of Washington research model, often cited by White House officials, almost doubled their projected number deaths in the United States to more than 134,000 by August 4.

Another internal forecast by the Trump administration predicted a rise in deaths to 3,000 per day by the end of May.

States are eager to reopen due to rising unemployment rates. Around 33.5 million people have filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21, approximately 22.1% of the working-age population.

A 17-page document prepared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been shelved to avoid giving “too prescriptive” guidance for lifting confinements, said a member of the coronavirus task force at the White House.