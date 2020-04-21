Deaths from coronaviruses in the United States topped 42,000 on Monday, according to a . account, as officials pleaded for patience until more tests become available.

National Guard soldiers walk in New York’s Times Square 4/20/2020 REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Photo: .

Social isolation measures, which experts say are essential to stem the spread of the virus, have frozen the economy and forced more than 22 million people to apply for unemployment benefits last month.

The United States has by far the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 774,000 infections, rising 20,000 on Monday, even before several states reported their numbers. New cases reported in the country appear to be decelerating from the 30,000 per day recorded last week.

The state of Montana for the first time did not register any new cases on Monday after processing 153 tests in the past 24 hours, according to the state government website.

The death toll in recent days has also slowed, rising to around 1500 by then on Monday, compared with 2,000 a day for most of last week. The United States had a record 2,806 deaths recorded in a single day on Wednesday.

Critical points are popping up, however, in Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia. The state of Connecticut saw a record increase in the number of cases and deaths while reviewing its account due to new ratings from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency advised states to count probable but untested cases and deaths.

Many protesters demand an end to mandatory lockdowns and express cynicism and skepticism towards health experts and the real scale of the pandemic, accusing authorities of overdoing it by taking actions that have caused more harm than the virus itself would cause.

Health experts and parliamentarians on the front lines of the battle to contain the epidemic have already warned that the country could face an even more deadly wave of infections with the premature end of isolation orders.

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

