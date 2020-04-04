Spain recorded 809 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, which represents the second consecutive reduction in the daily death balance, after the 950 deaths recorded on Thursday, according to official figures published on Saturday.

In total, 11,744 people have died from coronavirus in Spain, the second country in the world with the highest number of deaths after Italy.

The number of new officially confirmed infections also decreased in percentage terms. In the last 24 hours, 7,026 new cases were registered and the total number of infections is 124,736 throughout the country.

According to official data, about 3,706 people were cured since Friday and the official total healed is 34,219.

The Madrid region continues to be the most affected, with 40% of deaths (4,723) and 29% of contagion cases (36,249), followed by Catalonia, where 2,508 people died.

The head of the government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, will decide this Saturday whether to prolong the state of alarm and the general confinement of the country until April 26, Health Minister Salvador Illa explained on Friday.

To do this, it will need Parliament’s approval next week.

The government reinforced measures last Sunday against the spread of the virus and ordered the cessation of non-essential economic activities until April 9.

The country is in a race against time to find the missing medical supplies in hospitals, such as protective equipment and respirators.

Some 50 of these devices arrived on Friday from Germany, in the framework of a request for help from Spain to its NATO allies.

Another shipment had to arrive from Turkey, but was finally blocked by the Turkish authorities.

“For now (these respirators) are not going to leave Turkey because the Turkish government understands that it is a priority for the treatment of their patients,” but it will be made available to Spain again “within a reasonable period of time,” the Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya.