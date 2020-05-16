In the context of world mortality, the State would occupy the equivalent of 13th position, ahead of countries such as Russia, India and Sweden

São Paulo had 187 deaths from the new coronavirus during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from the disease to 4,688. With the new balance sheet released by the Department of Health on Saturday, 16, the state has already exceeded the number of fatalities recorded in China (4,637), the first country in which the covid-19 was detected.

The total number of cases in São Paulo reached 61,183, with 2,805 confirmed between Friday, 15, and Saturday. Altogether, there are already at least 461 cities with coronavirus patients and 212 cities with deaths from the disease.

In the worldwide list of deaths from coronavirus, São Paulo has already exceeded the number of fatalities recorded in countries such as Sweden (3,674), India (2,871) and Russia (2,537). It is equivalent to the 13th position in the global context, while Brazil remains in the 6th place.

There are more than 10,100 people hospitalized in São Paulo with suspicions or infections confirmed by covid-19, of which 3,922 are in the ICU and 6,231 in the ward. THE bed occupancy rate is 68.5 in the State and 83.9% in Greater São Paulo.

On Friday, 15, the social isolation rates observed in the capital and in the State were 47% and 48%, respectively. The ideal level advocated by the government is at least 60%.

Child mortality. Two children died of the coronavirus in the past 48 hours in the capital alone. Altogether, the state already counts six child victims by covid-19, ranging from seven months to nine years of age.

