SÃO PAULO – Brazil took 53 days, from the first death from coronavirus, to surpass the mark of 10,000 victims (on the last 9th). But it took only a week to overcome the 15,000 dead. This Saturday, 16, the number of victims in the country reached 15,633 victims and the number of cases of covid-19 to 233,142, according to data from the Ministry of Health. There were 816 new deaths registered in 24 hours and 15,633 new cases .

In São Paulo alone, 4,688 people died as a result of the infection, and the state has already exceeded the number of victims in China (4,637), where the pandemic began in December. In number of cases, Brazil surpassed Italy and Spain and is now the 4th in more cases in the world. According to a survey by Johns Hopkins University, Italy has 223,885 cases and Spain, 230,698.

The epidemic curve is rapidly accelerating in the country, in exponential growth, just as the Bolsonaro government is increasing pressure to reduce isolation measures and with the Ministry of Health without a holder. Nelson Teich requested resignation this Friday and his replacement has not yet been appointed. For specialists, we should be in the opposite direction, adopting the lockdown, at the risk of witnessing a tragedy.

“At this rate, on the 20th we should go over 20 thousand dead. We would not be like that if we were taking more appropriate measures of containment. But if even that is lost, and the president succeeds in breaking the restrictions that municipalities and states are adopting, we will see these numbers grow even faster “, says physicist Domingos Alves, from USP in Ribeirão Preto.

The researcher is part of the Covid-19 Brasil group, a task force of scientists from more than 10 Brazilian universities that has been active since the beginning of the epidemic in Brazil, monitoring cases and making growth forecasts using data science techniques. The estimate is that the growth rate may be five times faster than the current one if a milder isolation is implemented, as proposed by Bolsonaro.

According to the group’s calculations, if all municipalities with more than 80% occupancy of the ICU beds implement lockdown, and those with between 60% and 80% of capacity adopt more restrictive measures, with more than 70% of the population in isolation, the The number of deaths should only begin to fall between the end of July and the beginning of August.

“And we are still saying that by that time we will have something like 80 thousand deaths”, he estimates.

According to him and other experts heard by the State, the country has not yet reached its peak – understood as the moment of maximum cases, which will then start to decrease – and it is difficult to estimate when exactly this should occur, but the current growth level is a concern .

“The epidemic does not work as geographic accidents where there are mountains with very determined peaks. We will know when the peak was when it passed. We are on an ascending curve of almost a thousand deaths per day with a high probability of approaching the deaths of European countries in 15 days, “says epidemiologist Paulo Lotufo, from USP.

Lockdown should have already been adopted



For him, the lockdown should have been applied in the metropolitan region of São Paulo two weeks ago. “It is important to note that there are states like Minas Gerais that are not testing the cases and with a very low number of deaths. Something similar is happening in Bahia. There are two populous states where there were certainly many more” The speed to reach the peak is related to the measures adopted. If everyone goes back to the streets, of course it will be faster, but with the collapse of the health system. The ‘flattening of the curve’ means moving the end of the epidemic forward, “explains Alves.

“The numbers show that the situation is completely out of control. And the data does not indicate that we are approaching the peak,” adds doctor Ricardo Schnekenberg, a doctoral student at the University of Oxford, who has also been following the development of the epidemic in the country.

“Our fraction of infected in the population is still very low, less than 5% in practically all states. Unless new restrictive measures are instituted, the peak will happen when about 2/3 of the population has been infected. We are far, but walking towards it. ”

He compared the growth rate of deaths per million inhabitants in the 12 countries with the most victims over the past ten days worldwide and noted that Brazil’s is among the highest (see box above). Friday’s figures were almost 80% higher than those of the 6th, a growth per million inhabitants similar to that of Mexico.

Schnekenberg did the math in the face of comments from supporters of the president who popped into the networks in recent days suggesting that deaths per million inhabitants in the country were low. The chart, however, compared with European countries that have already peaked. “But if we look at the current moment, what we are seeing is that the numbers in Brazil are increasing rapidly every day,” he says.

