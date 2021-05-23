Death Valley is no longer the hottest place on Earth, and this desert replaces it | Life

This new study concludes which is the hottest place on the planet, and also another area with colder temperatures.

While the death Valley holds the record for the highest air temperatures on the planet, new research data shows that the Lut desert in Iran boasts higher surface temperatures.

California’s Death Valley is known as the hottest place on Earth, exemplified in a multitude of movies, but now it has a substitute in the form of a desert that you’ve likely never even heard of.

While the air in Death Valley can reach 56.7 ° C, the surface temperature is actually much higher in two other places, specifically in the Lut desert in Iran and the Sonoran desert in North America.

Now researchers from the University of California found that the surface temperature in both locations can reach temperatures of up to 80.8 ° CAlthough the Lut desert takes the prize for the hottest place, because it has a more constant heat.

To determine this conclusion, the researchers analyzed high-resolution satellite data from the United States Geological Survey by looking at global surface temperatures over the past two decades.

With this, they discovered that the Lut desert in Iran is the hottest. The key to it, is that this desert is located between a mountain range, causing hot air to be easily trapped between the sand dunes.

Climate change will hit some areas of the planet more violently than others, especially developing countries and the poorest areas.

On the other hand, the study has also collected the place on the planet with the coldest surface temperatures, and Antarctica takes it.

Specifically in Antarctica temperatures can be reached as low as 110.9 ° below zero, about 20 ° below the estimates carried out in 2011. The researchers explain that “Antarctica is surrounded by oceans, typically controlled by low pressure systems. This generates strong winds from the center of the continent to its margins, which contributes to registering cold extremes ”.