Death toll rises to five after Miami collapse

Authorities of Miami raised the death toll to five, this after find another body on the rubble of the apartment tower in Florida.

At press conference Daniella levine, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, confirmed the new death toll fatalities from the collapse of this building a few days ago.

Today we find another body, the same one that we have not yet identified. We will have to use DNA, ‘commented the official.

Until now 156 people are reported missing after the facts.

In the area of ​​the collapse, in Surfside, work continues to removal of debris Y search for the missing.

Yet with every minute that passes, the chances of finding people with life drops dramatically.

Meanwhile, county authorities ordered the evacuation of another building near the accident, civil engineering elements will evaluate the structure to avoid another tragedy.

