Death toll rises to 9 in Miami landslide; 152 are missing



Rescue bodies continue to search for more people alive and recover bodies.

The number of people killed in the collapse of the residential building Champlain Towers It rose to nine, according to an update from local authorities, who continue to search for 152 missing people.

The relatives of several of the disappeared people continue to gather in a makeshift memorial ever closer to the rubble, local media report, as they seek answers to the causes, but pray and shout the names of their loved ones.

So far only four bodies have been identified: Antonio Lozano, 83 years old; Gladys Lozano, of 79; Manuel LaFont, of 54, and Stacie Fang, of 54, the Miami-Dade Police Department reported. The fifth victim has not been identified, while Fang’s identity was confirmed by authorities to CNN.

The bodies could be identified with the help of DNA collected from relatives. The local government continues to collect genetic data in order to identify the “human remains” that are still found in the disaster.

Among the details of the recovery of bodies, it is indicated that Antonio and Gladys Lozano were recovered from apartment 903. Antonio’s was recovered on June 24 and Gladys the following day, police said.

The Mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, said at a press conference this Sunday that progress was made overnight in the search and rescue mission.

“We are digging a deep ditch to help us. You are now 125 feet long in the pile (of rubble). It is 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep. This trench is very critical to the continuation of the search and rescue process, ”Levine Cava said of the process.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Comisky said Saturday that the search strategy is intense, although a mother of one of the missing accuses the search is “too slow,” according to. He charged that a group of rescuers from Israel had not been allowed to get to the point. At least 20 people from that country were in the condo.

This Sunday, the Florida Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, He said that the work being carried out is dangerous, due to possible collapses.

“This is a monumental job,” he said.