Death toll rises to 78 after Florida building collapse

The body count for the collapse of an apartment buildings in Surfside, to the north of Miami, rose to 78 with the finding of fourteen new bodies amid the rubblelocal authorities said Friday.

All of these 78s leave behind devastated loved ones and families, “said Danielle Levine Cava, mayor of Miami-Dade County, which encompasses the Florida metropolis.

The magnitude of this tragedy grows every day, “he said at a press conference.

Of the 78 confirmed deaths, 47 have been identified and 62 people who could have been in the building night it collapsed they are still missing, he added.

At least three Argentines, three Paraguayans, a Chilean, a Uruguayan, a Venezuelan and a Uruguayan-Venezuelan died in the collapse.

The complex of 12 story Champlain Towers South, located in front of the sea about 20 km from Downtown Miami, partially collapsed at dawn on June 24 due to causes that are still being investigated.

Body recovery operations continued Friday after first responders decided Wednesday to end search and rescue efforts for survivors.

The pile of rubble that was originally about four stories high is almost at ground level, “said Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, a town of 6,000 people.

The official praised the “incredible progress” of the relief teams, which have been working 24 hours a day at the scene of the incident.

The demolition of the rest of the complexor that it was still standing, determined over the weekend as Tropical Storm Elsa approached Florida, improved the safety of rescuers and allowed crews to advance into previously inaccessible excavation areas.

We located victims all over the rubble pile, “Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said Friday.

However, he explained that rescuers focused on the stairwell areas, where residents may have been stranded trying to escape and, following the apartment plans, in the bedrooms.

First responders have found personal items, identity documents, photo albums, school certificates, jewelry, wallets, cell phones, tablets and weapons, which they continue to set aside for later delivery to the bereaved.

