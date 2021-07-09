Death toll rises to 64 in Champlain Towers South

At least 64 people were killed in the collapse of a 12-story building in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami, local authorities said Thursday, while 76 people remain missing.

Miami-Dade County (which encompasses Miami and Surfside) Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released the new balance Thursday afternoon, admitting that reporting the numbers “hasn’t gotten easier” two weeks after the tragedy.

The Champlain Towers South, a 12-story oceanfront building north of Miami Beach partially collapsed in the early morning of June 24, as dozens of residents slept inside.

Rescuers decided on Wednesday to end the search for survivors and move on to the body recovery phase, when 76 people are still potentially missing.

“The work continues with all the necessary speed and urgency,” Levine Cava had previously said during a news conference.

“We work 24 hours a day to find victims and allow families to grieve as quickly as possible,” he added.

Aside from a teenager found hours after the collapse, emergency services found no living casualties when they tracked down the pile of rubble from what was once the residential complex.

But “we still pray for a miracle,” said the mayor of the small town of 6,000 inhabitants, Charles Burkett, assuring that “all hope has not been lost.”

On the 15th day of operations, rescuers observed a brief minute of silence at 1:20 a.m., when part of the building collapsed.

– Personal articles –

Police officers and forensic experts are tasked with identifying bodies or human remains in order to alert the victims’ families.

Of the 60 confirmed deaths, 35 have already been identified and 34 families have been notified. At least two Argentines, a Chilean, a Uruguayan, a Venezuelan and a Uruguayan-Venezuelan died in the collapse.

Among the disappeared Latin Americans are relatives of the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez: his sister-in-law Sophia López Moreira, her husband, Luis Pettengill, and the couple’s three minor children, as well as Lady Luna Villalba, who had traveled with them. as a nanny, according to the Paraguayan government.

Levine Cava noted that rabbis are cooperating with the police to recover the remains of the victims while respecting their religion, as Surfside has a large Jewish community.

Rescuers have also found personal items, identity documents, photo albums, school certificates, jewelry, wallets, cell phones, tablets and weapons, which they set aside for later delivery to the relatives.

The mayor called the families of the victims to report items from their loved ones and said that work will be done in the coming weeks or months to reintegrate them.

At least 124 tons of debris was removed from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South complex, the collapse of which is still largely unexplained, although the structure appeared to be deteriorated in parts.

The rest of the building, whose instability was considered dangerous for rescuers, was demolished in a controlled manner Sunday night, allowing search and rescue crews to excavate previously inaccessible areas.

Local authorities ordered security checks of nearby buildings after the disaster, including Champlain Towers North.