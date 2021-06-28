Death toll rises to 10 in Miami; to find 151 people



Rescue work has not stopped since Thursday at 2:00 am

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

Miami-Dade Rescue Corps Continue Searching for Possible Survivors and Recovering Bodies After Condo Complex Collapse Champlain Towers at Surfside. This Monday a body was recovered, bringing the number of people found to 10.

“The search and rescue operation continues … At this time, the primary concern is search, rescue and discovery,” said the Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine-Cava, who has given daily reports.

It is the fifth day of the search and the families of the inhabitants of the building that collapsed at dawn last Thursday continue with the hope that more people will be found alive than the 151 missing.

The relatives of the missing persons installed a memorial near the rescue zone, while it was revealed that there was a report from an engineer who stated that there was structural damage in Champlain Towers that could be riskyBut a month later the then building director for the city of Surfside told residents that their condo was in “very good condition.”

The report obtained by the Miami Herald is based on the minutes of a meeting of the department owners’ board, which took place in November 2018, in addition to integrating the reports of engineers from Morabito Consultants and the consulting firm Thomas E. Henz.

The report detailed “abundant cracks” in concrete columns, beams and walls, the Herald report notes.

This Sunday, those responsible for the rescue reported that a kind of ditch was built to try to recover more people or their remains.

Several bodies were recovered over the weekend, including four on Sunday, but not all have been identified. Authorities collect DNA from family members in order to locate victims.

The rescue continues without stopping, but there is fear of a new collapse, because the building did not completely collapse, which endangers the lives of emergency personnel operating in the area.