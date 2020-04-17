For his part, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, defended that the authorities reviewed the official balance as soon as they could and ruled out that data is being covered up, as Trump asserted.

United States President Donald Trump assured that the death toll from coronavirus “is much higher” than in the North American country, after the Wuhan authorities revised up the number of deaths due to the disease.

“China has just announced the double the number of deaths because of the invisible enemy, “Trump said on Twitter. Thus, he indicated that the figure “is much higher than that and much higher than in the United States.” “It is not even close,” he said.

China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the U.S., not even close! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Wuhan authorities, the origin of the pandemic, confirmed this Friday 1,290 new fatalities and 325 cases, with which it has 50,333 positive cases and 3,869 deaths from coronavirus.

The Wuhan Health Authority explained that this increase has been due to several factors, including the large number of deaths that occurred outside of hospitals and medical centers, so there is no official record until now.

In turn, they argued that in the face of the immense number of cases, many of the reports and other documents that the deaths were not processed on time, which is added to the fact that numerous centers and other health institutions –public, national, provincial, local, private and improvised– were not linked to the country’s epidemic information network, so they were unable to report in time.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian defended that the authorities reviewed the official balance as soon as possible and ruled out that data is being covered up, as Trump asserted in recent weeks.

For his part, the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, asked China on Wednesday “Full transparency” and that “share information” to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump himself announced on Tuesday his decision to suspend funding to WHO while carrying out a “review of the role” that the agency has played in the pandemic, while accusing the agency of “covering up” the disease.

Previously, the president of the North American country had accused the international organization of being “Chinese-centric” because of the “wrong” recommendations that, in his opinion, he gave to combat the coronavirus pandemic. (Europa Press)