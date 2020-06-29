A vehicle laden with explosives and a barrage of artillery killed 23 people, including children, at a busy market in Helmand province, Afghanistan.

Kabul, Afghanistan.- At least 23 civilians died, Including children, and 15 others were injured this Monday in a attack perpetrated with mortars and a vehicle loaded with explosives during a market of cattle in the province of Helmand, in the south of Afghanistan.

« There was a first launch of four mortars against a market of cattle and then an explosive-laden vehicle exploded. As a result, 23 civilians died and about 15 were injured, « the governor’s office in a statement said. Helmand.

The president of the Provincial Council of HelmandAttaullah Afghan, who initially reported 10 fatalities and around twenty wounded, told Efe that the explosions occurred around 9:30 (5.00 GMT) in the Sangin district.

The Office of the Governor of Helmand He further added that « several nearby civilian houses were destroyed and a large number of livestock also perished. »

Shortly after attack One of the Taliban spokesmen, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, blamed the Afghan Army on his Twitter account and wrote that « as a result of the same dozens of our civilian compatriots, including children, were killed or wounded. »

However, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement the accusation « completely unfounded » and attributed the attack to the insurgents.

« Due to the Taliban explosions, unfortunately 23 civilians died and more than 15 were wounded, « Defense said, adding that » the Army did not carry out any type of military activity in the area and that the mortars were not fired. «

The province of Helmand, one of the most insecure in the country and of which 9 of its 14 districts are under Taliban control, has witnessed sporadic fighting in recent months.

Both the Afghan government and the Taliban have claimed to remain in a defensive position since the three-day truce they agreed to in late May to celebrate the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Both parties are also involved in a complicated process of liberation of prisoners (5,000 by the Government and 1,000 by the Taliban) as a previous step to the intra-Afghan peace negotiations that will take place in Qatar and that seek to end 19 years of war in the Asian country.

The government has already released some 3,000 Taliban from their prisons, and they have done the same with nearly 500 since the exchange began – with interruptions – in March, after the signing of the historic agreement between the insurgents and the United States on February 29. in Doha where the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in 14 months.