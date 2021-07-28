Death toll from explosion at German chemical plant rises to two

Facade of the Leverkusen chemical plant where the explosion occurred (Photo: Lukas Schulze via .)

The death toll in the explosion that occurred on Tuesday in a chemical park in Leverkusen (western Germany) has risen to two in recent hours, while the search for five missing continues.

The authorities have little hope of finding survivors, they have told ARD public television. In addition to the two deaths, the explosion has left some thirty injured, according to the latest published balance.

Within a radius of several kilometers around the affected plant, the population has been recommended not to consume fruits or vegetables from their orchards due to the large cloud emanated after the explosion.

A key chemical park

The affected chemical park is one of the largest in Europe and has factories for about 70 companies, including the multinational Bayer. The explosion took place near a garbage incineration center in the area. However, the causes of the incident have not yet been clarified.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

