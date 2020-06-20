SANTIAGO DE CHILE (AP) – The death toll associated with the new coronavirus would reach 7,364 in Chile, adding the 4,295 deaths confirmed by tests so far and an additional 3,069 reported by authorities on Saturday that have not undergone the test .

The chief of epidemiology Rafael Araos said that they will continue to report the number of confirmed deaths and the number of deaths without PCR tests in parallel, that is, there will be two reports of parallel deaths and they will not be added.

« The daily record is not going to be altered because we want to maintain the trajectories and trends so that people can have a sense of reality as much as possible in real time of what is happening, » said Araos. « So the numbers in the daily report will not change, » said the official, who stated that the number of probable deaths without PCR will be reported weekly in the ministry’s Friday epidemiological report.

« Each person will be able to make the calculations they want depending on the objective of the question they want to answer, » confirmed Araos after insisting that the Ministry of Health would thus maintain two parallel figures.

The confirmed death toll and the other report of deaths for which the tests had not been carried out generated a stir in a country where the count continues unabated. On the day, in addition to the 202 new confirmed deaths, 5,355 more infections were also reported, making a total of 236,748.

The Chilean capital is in its sixth week of quarantine, although mobility has not been reduced. According to studies, mobility was only reduced by between 25 and 39% depending on the neighborhoods of the Chilean capital. In none of its areas was it reduced by more than 40%.

Currently, there are quarantines covering more than 8.5 million Chileans, almost half of the population, but strict non-compliance means that the numbers of infections reported daily continue to grow. The Metropolitan Region, in the center of the country, concentrates most of the cases.

The country was also concerned about the situation in Calama, to the north, where cases and the number of deaths have skyrocketed, to the point that the municipal cemetery was on . of collapse, according to reports.

While in Bolivia there was a rebound in infections with 977 cases in one day, bringing the total number to 22,475 and 715 deaths, amid house-to-house medical operations in the eastern region of Santa Cruz for early detection of infected and an effort to decrease saturation in their health system.

« Today all the departments have reported cases and all of them with a significant increase, » said Virgilio Prieto, head of the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health. He explained that the regions of Santa Cruz and Beni continue to be the most affected by the disease, but also noted that an increase is observed in the regions of La Paz and Cochabamba.

La Paz and the neighboring city of El Alto decided to return to isolation for three days after the quarantine reopened two weeks ago.

The night before, the emergency unit of the Viedma Hospital, in the central region of Cochabamba, stopped attending until all its medical personnel have the results of the tests by COVID-19.

For its part, in Argentina there was also an increase in the number of new cases reported daily, 2,060, to total 39,560, while the number of deaths rose to 980 with the three new ones reported on the day.

President Alberto Fernández had planned to meet with the governors of the city and province of Buenos Aires, the part of the country that concentrates the greatest number of cases and to define a possible further tightening of the measures.

In addition, the agrarian sector coordinated a demonstration in the afternoon before the government’s intention to expropriate the Vicentin company, the sixth agro-exporter in the country and leader in external sales of soy products and that declared cessation of payments in 2019. The march also It would show its rejection of the harsh quarantine that has prevailed in the South American country for several months and that has limited many economic activities.

In Latin America there have been more than 1.9 million infections and more than 90,000 deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 8.7 million people and killed more than 461,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.