The number of people killed by coronaviruses in France increased by 218 to 24,594 on Friday, while hospitalizations for the disease and people in the ICU units continued to decline, France’s public health chief said on Friday.

Jérôme Salomon said the death toll rose 0.9% compared to Thursday, a rate of increase lower than in the previous 24 hours.

The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 dropped from 26,283 to 25,887 on Thursday, and the number of people in intensive care dropped from 4,019 to 3,878. Both figures have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.

The rate of contagion of the disease, known as R0, increased in France to between 0.6-0.7, compared to an average of 0.5, Salomon told a news conference.

“This is due to a progressive return to activities,” he said.

The number is one of several indicators that the authorities are watching when deciding on easing restrictions for the population.

Public health experts say that an R number equal to or greater than 1 would make confinement more flexible.

A number of 0.7 means that, on average, 100 people infected with Covid-19 infect 70 other people.

France plans to start ending the isolation on May 11, but strict guidelines will remain in effect, with regions categorized into red and green zones, depending on the spread of the virus.

