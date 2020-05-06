Death toll from coronavirus in the United States exceeded 70,000. The United States has already recorded more than 70,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a count released Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.

Miami World / Infobae

In total, 70,155 deaths have been recorded, with 1,192,119 positive cases, as of Tuesday afternoon (local time).

Thus, the country concentrates approximately a quarter of the total number of deaths worldwide, which exceeds 250,000. Meanwhile, the percentage of confirmed transmissions represents approximately a third of the total globally.

The new figure comes at a time when the projections regarding the total number of deaths that will take place in the country have been corrected on the rise, despite the fact that the last daily figure -1,105, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University- was the minor in a month.

This was the case both for President Donald Trump, who spoke about it in an interview on Sunday, and the University of Washington, whose projections are used as a reference in the White House.

The first indicated in a television interview this weekend that the figure will be between 80,000 and 90,000. “I used to say 65,000, now I’m saying 80 or 90. It goes up and it does it fast,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) of the University of Washington School of Medicine doubled its own projection and indicated that the main reason will be the relaxation of social isolation measures in different states of the country.

The new model ensures that 134,000 people will die from the disease, in contrast to the 72,433 in its previous estimate. The most optimistic model had projected 60,000 deaths, a figure that was already exceeded last week.

In addition to the lack of isolation, the institution cites an increase in mobility between states as the cause of the increase in deaths, which could become another focus of contagion.

Dr. Ali Mokdad, one of the authors of the study that gives rise to the projection of the IHME, has said in dialogue with local media that they have been able to verify that the first reopening measures are generating more contagions, especially in the mid-west of the country but also in others with large populations that have already relaxed measures such as Florida, Nebraska, Colorado, Indiana and South Carolina.

In parallel, the reference study of the White House itself has projected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, even with strict measures of social distancing. And a new one projects that by June 1 there will be more than 3,000 deaths a day.

There have already been figures of that magnitude during these weeks – in fact, the record is over 4,000 – but the current ones range between 1,500 and 2,000, in addition to just over 1,000 on Monday and indicates in turn that the curve will stop descend to take the opposite direction again. The document also projects 200,000 new cases per day, in contrast to the 25,000 registered at this time.

Therefore, if these figures are maintained -or increased-, the one mentioned by Trump will probably be left behind in the coming weeks. The White House indicated that the report had not been examined by the Executive Branch and, therefore, did not make it official.