The new coronavirus deaths in France recorded on Friday were three times less than 24 hours earlier, while the new confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease continued to increase at the same rate of 0.4%, as the country eases the isolation.

Health professionals at a hospital in Seine-Saint-Denis, France, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic 04/30/2020 REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were 104 new deaths compared to 351 on Thursday, bringing the total to 27,529, still the fourth highest in the world, after the United States, United Kingdom and Italy, and little by little. ahead of Spain.

The ministry added that the number of confirmed cases increased by 563 to 141,919.

“The Covid-19 epidemic is still active in France, so we must remain cautious,” said the ministry, also mentioning the case of a 9-year-old boy who died a week ago in the city of Marseille, after developing a similar syndrome. to Kawasaki disease and having had contact with the coronavirus, although without showing any of its symptoms.

This potentially fatal new inflammatory syndrome associated with Covid-19 has affected 230 children in Europe and has killed two so far this year.

The Ministry of Health reported that the number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 infection dropped by 602 to 19,861 on Friday, with a total of less than 20,000 for the first time since March 29. The number of people in intensive care dropped by 96 to 2,203.

