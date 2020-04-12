PARIS, Apr 11 (.) – The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in France rose to nearly 14,000 on Saturday, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the third day in a row, in a sign that the country – which is under national quarantine – could be reaching a plateau in the rate of infection.

There are 6,883 people in intensive care units in France, compared to 7,004 recorded on Friday, a drop of almost 2%. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized patients stabilized at 31,320, according to government data.

Deaths totaled 635 to 13,832, with 8,943 people dying in hospitals and 4,889 in nursing homes.

(Reports by Jean-Philippe Lefief and Maya Nikolaeva; additional report by Geert De Clercq. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)