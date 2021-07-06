Death toll from building collapse in Miami rises to 32

SURFSIDE.

The lifeguards they located this Tuesday other four corpses between the debris of collapsed building on Miami, with what they already add 32 dead by tragedy.

The efforts of rescue in the collapsed residential building faced new threats of the weather as the tropical storm Elsa begins to scourge parts of the state.

Heavy rains were forecast at Surfside, where the collapsed building is located, as Elsa strengthened Tuesday and will possibly become a hurricane again before making landfall between Tampa Bay and the Big Bend stretch of shoreline and crossing north of the condition.

Crews can work in the rain, but isolated thunderstorms have forced them to suspend work from time to time, and a parking lot amid debris has flooded.

All in all, crews got a big boost with the total demolition of the Champlain Towers South building on Sunday.

This allowed them to reach previously inaccessible places, such as bedrooms where people are believed to have been at the time of the incident, authorities said.

So far there are 32 confirmed deaths and the whereabouts of at least 113 people are unknown.

No one has been rescued alive after the first hours after the collapse on June 24, but rescuers are still hopeful.

jrr