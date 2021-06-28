Death toll from building collapse in Miami rises to 10

MIAMI.

Five days after collapse of a edifice in the south of Florida, the balance of dead went up to 10announced Monday the mayoress county of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, who specified that 151 people remain missing.

This morning we recovered another body. That brings the count to 10. The total number of people found is now 135. And the number of missing, 151, “explained Levine Cava.

Two citizens from Venezuela are among the deceased in the collapse of Champlain Towers building on Surfside, Florida, reported the authorities.

The mayor added that the figures were still “very changing and will continue to change.”

Rescuers say they can still find survivors in the rubble, a hope relatives cling to, although no one has been found alive since the structure collapsed Thursday.

Hope and faith

Andy Alvarez, deputy incident commander at the Miami-Dade Fire Department, said Monday on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ that rescuers have managed to find some gaps in the debris, mostly in the basement and parking areas. .

We have more than 80 rescuers at the same time that they are crossing the walls that collapsed, in a frantic effort to try to rescue those who are still viable and to be able to reach those holes that we know usually exist in these buildings, “said Alvarez.

This is a frantic search to find that hope, that miracle, to see who we can get out of this building alive. “

He said rescuers, like families, are still waiting for good news.

You have to have hope and faith ”, he commented.

jrr