Death to journalistic freedom

MEXICO CITY.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía ?, Manuel Alcalá’s documentary, was conceived incidentally at the same time that its creator was conducting an alternate investigation for another film. However, the result was an arduous journalistic investigation that exposes different theories of the murder, in 1984, of the Mexican journalist, columnist of Excelsior, and the alleged links between the government and drug trafficking in that decade linked to this crime.

When the film director Manuel Alcalá undertook the task of investigating data on the theft in 1985 from the National Museum of Anthropology, which would support the film Museo (2018), of which he was a screenwriter and producer, it was continually found in the newspapers with the name of José Antonio Zorrilla, alleged intellectual responsible for the murder of Buendía.

Thus was born the interest of Alcalá to investigate more about the subject that is now exposed in the documentary that is released by Netflix, and whose title refers to the famous political column of the journalist, replicated in more than 60 newspapers in the country.

My grandfather, Fernando Alcalá Pérez, was a journalist, and later my father, Fernando Alcalá Bates, so I grew up with journalism at home. News dominated conversations all the time.

I was eight years old when Manuel Buendía was assassinated in 1984, I don’t remember. However, I came to this story curiously because I was researching a film that I wrote, Museum, and I reached a point where I had a similar story with this documentary, since the theft of the archaeological pieces from the National Museum of Anthropology that it talks about The museum was in 1985 and Manuel Buendía was killed in 1984. But it is until June 10, 1989, the same day that these pieces are recovered, when they capture José Antonio Zorrilla Pérez, presumed guilty of the crime.

When I was looking in the newspapers about the theft and the recovery of jewels, on the back cover of the newspapers was ‘Zorrilla, guilty’. So I started to wonder who Zorrilla was, the name jumped at me, and I got into it. The story pulled me out of nowhere and I began to investigate, “said Alcalá via Zoom with Excelsior.

The first character he encountered was Juan Rafael Moro Ávila, a DFS agent from 1977 to 1986; chief of motorcyclists of the special brigade known as Avispas and allegedly responsible for the crime of homicide in the degree of material co-authorship of Manuel Buendía.

He had just gotten out of jail and had songs from his group, Asociación Delictuosa, on YouTube, and I came across him through a classic motorcycle club. I began to see him in Chapultepec and he began to tell me the story, ”said Alcalá, who, along with collecting such testimonies, made a Museum and produced the documentary Bellas de noche.

They were three stories like the same world, in the same area. Then I clung to Red Privada … and I discovered the Manuel Buendía Foundation that donated the Buendía columns to me, many on the cover of Excelsior. There I was finding journalists, knocking on doors; I started filming interviews and we made a model that recreated the events ”.

SUPPORTED BY EXCÉLSIOR

Producers Inna Payán and Gerardo Gatica joined the project. Netflix followed to finish the documentary, post-production and the video archive, although the investigation was also collected in the Archive of Excelsior.

We had the project to digitize the archive of Excelsior and there is a lot in the documentary there, we also recorded microfilm and we even recorded a whole scene, for the beginning of the film, of the press of Excelsior and we follow one of the shouts. Although when Manuel Buendía died he already had his column syndicated, Excelsior It was always one of his most recognized houses and when he died, his column had been on the front page of the newspaper for a long time. I always associated Excelsior and to the Information Corner as journalism. For me that corner meant Buendía and I imagined him with his raincoat, walking through his offices, ”he explained.

Manuel Buendía was shot in the back in the middle of the street on May 30, 1984.

37 YEARS OF THE HOMICIDE

Private Network: Who killed Manuel Buendía? alludes to current figures in Mexican politics such as Manuel Bartlett, director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

I managed to interview him about a year and a half ago, just for the documentary. He welcomed me into his office and gave me a very good time to talk. In the end he didn’t want to appear in the documentary, he just gave me time to talk. I think he has given his statement, that he had no participation in the issue and nothing was ever tested.

The documentary exposes the connections that he had as then Secretary of the Interior with the head of the DFS and the way in which the investigation of the case was carried out. We only expose it. The documentary opens many theories and conversations on the subject, but it would be great if the subject and his participation were discussed again, but I think he has given his position and has not retracted it, “he clarified.

Manuel Alcalá said that now there is greater openness in terms of journalistic freedom.

There is greater freedom of expression, there is no censorship as it is, present, that controls the press, but the data that is very crude are the numbers of journalists killed, disappeared or threatened in recent years. The danger of being a journalist is still very present, especially those who touch on sensitive topics. There are also more organizations dedicated to protecting journalists.

The documentary presents Manuel Buendía as a character, one of the first, who did not silence his voice. He said: ‘if one day they kill me, my last words would be: I deserved it. He was aware of the dangerous territory he was getting into and was still looking for a series of truths to tell, ”he explained.

The director concluded that the way in which Buendía wrote his texts: his prose, style, humor and discipline, were the attractions that immersed him in this investigation.

As a character, it is worth highlighting a journalist who had style, beyond how bold and true he was. Hopefully more journalists have that in their columns. From the investigation, it has been like 15 years since I saw that first news of ‘Zorrilla, guilty’ and Zorrilla was another person I spoke with, I went to see him in jail and he never wanted to appear on camera, then I saw him when he was arrested domiciliary.

What we were able to investigate further, because it was the most documented, was the official version, and I think it is the one with the most gaps, especially with Juan Rafael Moro Ávila, the perpetrator being the person who shot. All the data behind that, the testimonials that changed from one version to another. In my opinion, there is no way Moro could have shot him. Since you arrive at such a contradictory thing in the official version, it opens you up to what could have happened. We left many theories out, because there was a list of about 980 people who could be guilty, and they were taken from the columns of who Buendía attacked and they ranged from Juan Gabriel to Ronald Reagan. Beyond the crime and who did it, there are many layers and interests that fell on a journalist ”, he concluded.

We invite you to see our content in networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ