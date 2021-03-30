Death threats leave Kendall Jenner with deep anxiety and severe emotional upset



Malik Bowker wanted to acquire a firearm to assault Kendall Jenner, and then take his own life.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Model Kendall Jenner has managed to get a judge to file a restraining order, in principle of a temporary nature, against her latest stalker: an individual who threatened to shoot her after several months in which her behavior became increasingly aggressive and verbally violent.

So much so, that the also television star was encouraged to file the judicial request after the Los Angeles police informed him that the accused, a man named Malik Bowker, had registered his intention to acquire a firearm in order, according to his own testimony, to attack her and later take his life.

The legal documents to which the TMZ news portal has had access also reveal that the aforementioned Bowker is currently in a mental care institution, from which he will supposedly leave soon. This last detail is one of the arguments that support the resolution taken by the magistrate to reinforce the security of the mannequin, who is understandably in a state of “deep anxiety and severe emotional distress ”.

