Pagenaud’s clash with Norris continues to speak

The clash between Simon Pagenaud and Lando Norris on Saturday in the IndyCar virtual race continues to speak. From the United States they assure that one of the implicated has gotten to receive death threats.

The unsportsmanlike action by Indianapolis 500 Mile champion Simon Pagenaud against Lando Norris was disliked at all. The Frenchman, angry that Graham Rahal had sent him to the wall, decides to collide with Norris deliberately to get him out of the race.

Lando himself criticized that Pagenaud’s maneuver belongs to someone who does not know how to lose. Zak Brown also assured that trying to get someone out of a race is not what is expected of a champion like Pagenaud.

Aside from the unsportsmanlike nature of this action, which is by no means an example of the attitude one must have in racing, the debate is opened on the seriousness with which simracing races are taken, which does not seem to be the same for everyone. While there are fans who prefer not to give it enough importance and excuse themselves that “it is just a game”, there are others who take into account everything that happens in the virtual world.

We have even seen how racist simracing comments have served to fire pilots in real life. However, the latest information coming from the United States indicates that one of those involved in the accident between Pagenaud and Norris has received death threats on social networks.

“I have been told that at least one of the pilots involved in Saturday’s iRacing drama in Indianapolis has received death threats via social messages. Don’t screw me, man …” shares the engineer and American journalist Marshall Pruett .

It is true that the integrity of the drivers is safe in this type of racing, but some warn of the risk that simracing has of giving a bad example of competition.

It is not news that a legion of fans go against the pilot who just lashed out at his idol when incidents like this happen. Simracer Jimmy Broadbent claims Norris supporters charged him when Lando tried to shut him down at one of the virtual F1 Grand Prix.

We open debate: what Pagenaud did was wrong, but … is it so serious as to deserve a death threat?

