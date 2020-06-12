Three months ago we advanced the possible requirements of Death Stranding, a game that, as many of our readers will know, it was a temporary exclusive for PS4, and today we have finally been able to confirm the definitive requirements of said title, and also its launch date.

Death Stranding is coming to PC on July 14, and will use Denuvo to try to minimize piracy, at least during its first weeks after launch. We expect a significant improvement in terms of graphic quality compared to the PS4-PS4 Pro version, especially with regard to the quality of the textures, shadows, effects and the viewing distance (or rendering distance).

The Death Stranding for PC requirements confirmed by Kojima Productions not far from the estimate we gave you at the time, although it is true that, in general, they are a little lower. Then I leave you the complete list and an analysis with the possible equivalence errors.

Death Stranding requirements: minimum

Windows 10 as operating system.

Intel Core i5 3470 or Ryzen 3 1200 processor.

8 GB of RAM.

3GB GTX 1050 graphics card or 4GB Radeon RX 560.

DirectX 12.

80 GB of free space.

In general there are no major errors in the equivalences, although the Ryzen 3 1200 is above the Core i5 3470 and ranks between the Core 4000 and Core 5000. It would be more appropriate to place it as equivalent to the FX 8350.

As far as graphics cards are concerned there is no mistake as the 4GB RX 560 and 3GB GTX 1050 they play in the same league.

Death Stranding Requirements: Recommended for 1080p and 30 FPS

Windows 10 as operating system.

Intel Core i5 4460 or Ryzen 5 1400 processor.

8 GB of RAM.

4 GB GTX 1050 Ti graphics card or 4 GB Radeon RX 570.

DirectX 12.

80 GB of free space.

We have two major mistakes. First off, the Core i5 4460 has four cores and four threads, and the Ryzen 5 1400 has four cores and eight threads. The correct equivalence is a Ryzen 3 1200.

As for graphics cards we also have another serious error, since the 4 GB RX 570 is much more powerful than the GTX 1050 Ti. AMD does not currently have a direct equivalence to said graphics card, but looking at previous generations the closest thing would be a Radeon R9 380.

Death Stranding Requirements: Optimal for 1080p and 60 FPS

Windows 10 as operating system.

Intel Core i7 3770 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor.

8 GB of RAM.

6GB GTX 1060 graphics card or 8GB Radeon RX 590.

DirectX 12.

80 GB of free space.

Also at this point we have two important errors. The first in the processor, since the Core i7 3770 has four cores and eight threads, while the Ryzen 5 1600 has six cores and twelve threads. The closest equivalence to the first would be a Ryzen 5 1400, although the latter has a higher CPI.

We also see an equivalence error, although less serious, in the graphics cards. The 6 GB GTX 1060 is inferior to the 8 GB RX 590, and its correct equivalency would be one 8GB RX 580.