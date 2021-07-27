Death Parade will have dubbing into Latin Spanish – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Funimation announced through its social networks that Death Parade will premiere its official dubbing into Latin Spanish this Friday, July 30. This news is in addition to the recent release of the exclusive dubbing of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, as well as the announcement of the Fire Force dubbing for the platform catalog.

For now, the company has not confirmed the cast or studio behind the project. It was also not specified whether the Latin dubbing includes the short film Death Billiards.

Death Parade is a series created, written and directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa. The concept comes from his short film Death Billiards, produced as part of the 2013 “Young Animator Training Project”. The initiative funded by the Agency for Cultural Affairs of Japan aims to support animators in training within the most important studios in the industry. .

The official synopsis for Death Parade is as follows:

“After death, there is no heaven or hell, only a barrier that stands between reincarnation and oblivion. One after another, the souls flock to the Quindecim bar, with no recollection of having died. The bartender will challenge newly deceased couples to a random game that will reveal their true nature and define their destiny of ascending to reincarnation or falling into the eternal void. Welcome to Quindecim, where Decim, the arbiter of life after death, awaits you! “

The 12-episode studio production Madhouse (Death Note) originally aired during the 2015 winter season. Since then, Tachikawa has directed series such as Mob Psycho 100 and Deca-Dence, as well as the film Detective Conan: The Zero Affair ( 2018).

Source: CinePremiere