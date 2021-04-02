‘Death on the Nile’ is surrounded by uncertainty by Armie Hammer, actor accused of rape

With a little less than a year Disney is counting on right now to solve the media nightmare in which it has been involved as a result of that rape accusation that the Los Angeles police are already investigating, and that concerns the protagonist of ‘Death on the Nile’, Armie Hammer.

A few months, between now and Valentine’s Day 2022, current release date (and of course subject to change) with which the aforementioned film directed by Kenneth Branagh has; in which the house of the mouse will have to decide how to proceed before such a cake. The conflict of this factory is not the only one, but it does make a difference compared to other studies that have resolved the issue much faster. Not having production or started: goodbye Hammer, interpreter who already will not participate in ‘Shotgun Wedding’, ‘The Offer’ or ‘Billion Dollar Spy’.

For ‘Death on the Nile’ this setback, with an undeniable appearance of the last nail in his coffin, represents the umpteenth of the setbacks suffered by this sequel to ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ which is on its sixth scheduled release date and has changed hands along the way. And it is that this production began its journey in Fox, before Disney took control of said studio and all the projects that it had in the fridge; so he has experienced a move, a pandemic and now this dilemma that involves having Hammer as one of the mainstays of his mystery.

Thus “cutting” the actor’s participation would not be an option, his character being one of those who enjoys the longest time on screen, which is why the second possibility would also be ruled out: re-shooting all the scenes of which it is part. Her extensive contribution to the development of the story and agenda of a star-studded cast of co-stars, including Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright and Tom Bateman, they involve reasons as strong as the economic one. It would really cost a lot to get the whole team back together behind the cameras, a milestone that, on the other hand, would not be a novelty in the industry.

Let’s remember that when Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual abuse, ‘All the money in the world’ chose to return to filming replacing this interpreter by Christopher Plummer. But this, according to Variety, is not something that Disney would consider in view of a situation that, Could you improve between here and Valentine’s Day next year?

Disney +, the ultimate wild card

For now not opting for that new casting for the role of Hammer, Disney is being cautious and trusting in the margin of action available to it. Consequently, the theatrical release date is still scheduled, although it is true that it is difficult to give it as something even remotely firm. The reason is none other than the acting precedents shown by this study with other of its films. The fact that their own big-budget projects like ‘Artemis Fowl’, also by Branagh, or ‘Mulan’ ended up premiering directly on Disney +, does not offer much hope for this film.

It is true that the aforementioned films were facing a pandemic in full swing, while this is tainted by a serious pending accusation around its protagonist, but it gives the feeling that Disney needs little to release projects directly on its streaming platform.

In fact, from the aforementioned North American media they stress that being the option to say “hundreds of people have worked on this project and we will not rule it out because of a single actor” the rumors point rather to a premiere on Hulu for the United States. And what would this mean for Spain? Well probably a launch directly on Star, Disney + adult container that could take advantage of the circumstance to gain repercussion.