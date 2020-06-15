Rayshard Brooks passed away after lashing out at authorities with an electric pistol taking two bullet wounds to the back

Rayshard Brooks, the young black man whose death this weekend in Atlanta (Georgia) has intensified the wave of outrage at the brutality police in the US, died in a homicide after receiving « two shots in the back » from a white agent, confirmed this Sunday a autopsy official.

Brooks, 27, died of organ damage and blood loss, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, where he is located, said in a statement quoted by local media. Atlanta.

The report of the autopsy carried out by that office indicates that the form of death was homicide, for « two gunshot wounds to the back, » an investigator from that office told the local newspaper The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who is investigating the event, explained to that newspaper that the preliminary report from the medical examiner’s office and the ballistic examination of the event will help him « come to a decision » on whether to file charges against the cop who shot Brooks.

Howard assured a few hours earlier that he would make an announcement about it around Wednesday, and that he was considering even accusing murder – a charge that under the criminal code of Georgia can carry up to the death penalty – the agent involved, identified as Garrett Rolfe and dismissed this Saturday from his post.

Brooks died Friday night after resisting arrest, grappling with the two white officers, taking an electric shock pistol from them and trying to flee, according to the Bureau of Investigation of Georgia (GBI, in English).

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Wendy’s chain fast food restaurant, where police went after receiving a notice that Brooks was « asleep in a vehicle parked in front of the window » of the premises, making it difficult to collect food to other customers, the GBI explained.

A video of the camera attached to the uniform of one of the officers, published this Sunday by the police, shows that the officers spoke for almost half an hour with Brooks before the confrontation began.

Brooks, standing before officers in the parking lot, remained calm, confirmed that he had drunk « a glass and a half » and cooperated with officers, asking them to allow him to leave his car there and walk to his sister’s house.

Agents confirmed that he was drunk with a breathalyzer test and one of them tried to put the handcuffs on him, but Brooks shook himself off and all three ended up on the ground, with police officers warning him that they would give him an electric shock if he resisted.

Another video released this Saturday by the GBI shows how Brooks, after removing the electric pistol and fleeing from the agents, reached out and pointed the object at Rolfe, who was chasing him.

Rolfe, who was carrying another electric pistol in one hand, then grabbed his firearm and shot Brooks three times, who fell to the ground and died after being transferred to the local hospital.