Death of rapper DMX confirmed – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The American rapper DMX died on Friday at the age of 50 in a hospital on the outskirts of New York, where he had been in critical condition for a week, the artist’s lawyer said.

The musician, whose real name was Earl Simmons, one of the great figures of hip-hop of the late 90s and early 2000s, had been hospitalized on Friday at the White Plains hospital, upstate New York, after have a heart attack.

His lawyer, Murray Richman, said he died around 11 a.m. Friday, confirming reports from the US media.

The rapper DMX was in intensive care at White Plains Hospital Saturday night, his longtime attorney Murray Richman said.

“He suffered a heart attack. He’s pretty sick, ”Richman said.

The lawyer said he could not confirm reports that the 50-year-old DMX overdosed on drugs and said he was not sure what caused the heart attack.

“I am very sad about this, extremely sad. He is like a son to me, ”Richmann declared. “He is a great person, a great artist, a great human being. It has a lot to offer, a lot to say. He is not just any rapper. He is a person of enormous depth ”.

The TMZ website reported Saturday that it had received a statement from a DMX representative, whose real name is Earl Simmons, that read: “Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to hospital last night after collapsing at home. At this time he remains critical in the ICU. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation is just another path that must be conquered ”.

“The Simmons family appreciates the overwhelming flood of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is a person whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength for many around the world. It’s heartening to see her fans return that same passion and energy to her during her time of need. “

DMX successfully broke into rap music in 1998 with their first studio album, “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album reached multi-platinum sales thanks to several hits such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem”, “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

The rapper later released four more albums that occupied the first places such as “… And Then There Was X”, “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood”, “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ”. DMX has produced seven albums and been nominated for a Grammy three times.

In addition to his musical career, DMX made his way as an actor. He was one of the main characters in the 1998 film “Belly” and starred in “Romeo Must Die” a couple of years later with Jet Li and the late singer Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah performed the song from the movie “Come Back in One Piece” as a duet.

The rapper also starred in “Exit Wounds” with Steven Seagal and “Cradle 2 the Grave” with Li.

Over the years, DMX has struggled with drug use. The rapper canceled several performances to enter a rehab center in 2019. In a post on Instagram, his team said that DMX apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for their continued support.

Last year, DMX staged a duel with Snoop Dogg on the “Verzuz” webcast series that drew more than 500,000 viewers.