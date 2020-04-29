Death of motorcyclist investigated in southern zone | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

A young man died this Tuesday night in Dorrego at 3300 in an apparent traffic accident in which no other vehicle would have intervened.

A joven motorcyclist died this Tuesday night in the southern area of ​​Rosario in an apparent traffic accident in which no other vehicle would have intervened.

As reported by the Telenoche program (El Tres), the death of the motorcyclist would have occurred around 21, in front of the 9 de Julio Sports Center in Dorrego and Dean Funes, very close to the Blanqué cut.

This is a young person from between 20 and 25 years old who was driving on Dorrego street in a Zanella. In principle, no other vehicle would have intervened.

