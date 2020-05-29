Washington, United States.

The former president of USA Barack Obama (2009-2017) published this Friday a statement condemning the death in Minneapolis (Minnesota) from George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died last Monday in police custody, and assured that these types of cases “should not be normal in United States 2020 “.

“This should not be normal in United States 2020. If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must do better, “he said on Twitter, referring to the death of Floyd after what Derek Chauvin, a white agent, held him for several minutes with his knee over his neck, ignoring the detainee’s heartbreaking complaints.

READ MORE: USA: Police involved in George Floyd’s death arrested

The policeman, whose action was videotaped by a passerby and has sparked public outrage, as well as protests in the past three days that have ended with scenes of vandalism and looting, was arrested today for his alleged responsibility in the floyd’s death.

“It will be primarily up to Minnesota officials to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd are investigated and justice is finally done. But it is up to us, regardless of race and occupation – including most men and women in the law enforcement agencies who proudly and correctly do their jobs every day – to work together to create a ‘new normal’, “he added. Obama.

DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

The floyd’s death It took place when four police officers, including Chauvin, went to a site in the city where it had been reported that a person had tried to pay with a fake $ 20 bill.

READ MORE: CNN Team Arrested During Coverage of Minneapolis Riots

In a video taken by the witnesses, the Floyd face down on the pavement after being detained while Chauvin, on him, squeezes his neck with one knee for several minutes, without changing his posture, despite the fact that the complaints of the arrested man are heard that he cannot breathe, until he seems to lose his sense.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please,” Floyd is heard addressing the officer, who continues to press his knee against his neck until minutes later an ambulance arrives and the detainee is put on a stretcher without showing signs of life.