Mexico.- The handsome and talented actor Gerardo Hemmer He was just beginning to take off and succeed as a soap opera beau in Televisa when he was surprised by an unexpected death at age 25, which to date is still surrounded by mystery and doubt.

Hemmer had already participated in soap operas like ‘The Devil’s Smile’ in 1992 and ‘Wild Heart’ in 1993. In 1994 he played the partner of the deceased Karla Álvarez in ‘Prisoner of Love’. His career took off immediately thanks to his talent and image as a young man.

When he was barely recording his first starring role for Televisa, ‘Dove’, next to Maite Embil, on September 4, 1995, the death of the 25-year-old actor was reported. The story only lasted 50 chapters, because within the third week of being aired, the young actor was found dead and was left unfinished.

According UnivisionThat day, he was found dead in his alleged apartment due to ‘a suffocation from a butane gas leak’ while sleeping. At least this was disclosed by authorities and the version was endorsed by Televisa. However, many inconsistencies would have emerged.

Gerardo Hemmer was a partner with the also deceased Claudia Álvarez in the soap opera ‘Prisionera de amor’. Photo: Special.

The entertainment journalist, Victor Hugo SánchezHe was the one who dropped a bomb that sparked controversy, as he revealed in his column ‘Of ink and reds’ from the magazine Estilo DF how it was that at that time Televisa would have hidden what really happened to the actor.

Desperate to search for the truth, he investigated on the subject, however, his boss Leopold Meraz I would have stopped him to tell him the rugged details.

Look, from early on I spoke with Jacobo Zabludovsky (director of the ‘Ovaciones’ newspaper at that time) and he told me that Hemmer was killed, that his genitals were cut and they put them in his mouth. Apparently he was with someone, but he was married. He did not live in that apartment, it was a single apartment where he met that person, “Leopoldo would have told him.

This terrible second version of his death gained strength after an open window was detected in the place, which made it seem that the gas had escaped, making his death practically impossible. There were even reports from different media that the corpse had injuries.

But the version was rejected, because the then Attorney General of the Federal District He reported that the window “may have been opened by the action of the outside wind.”

At the time of his death, Gerardo Hemmer was participating in his first leading role alongside Maite Embil in ‘La Paloma’. Photo: Special.

Suspected romance with married executive

Years after death, the company Televisa She was accused of having covered up the crime so that the scandal did not come to light, since the person with whom she was having romance was suspected of being a powerful executive of the company that she was married, pointing out that Gerardo had been murdered for a reason passionate and not an accident as always handled.

According to ‘Tomatazos’, Gerardo Hemmer and the shareholder of the television station apparently had an affair, until the jealousy of the latter pushed him to pay third parties to ‘end the actor’s life for an alleged deception’.

The version was never verified, however, over the years it was questioning the official one given to the public decades ago. To this day, the details of his unexpected death have never been fully elucidated, which cut short his promising career at age 25.

