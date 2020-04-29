Indian actor Irrfan Khan, known for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World and Pi’s Odyssey, died in Bombay at the age of 53, reports the BBC. The actor, who lost his mother last week, had been hospitalized and placed in intensive care. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Born in 1967 in Jaipur in the state of Rajasthan in India, he had been an actor since the end of the 1980s. He was first spotted for his almost silent role in The Warrior (2001), adaptation of a traditional Japanese tale by British director Asif Kapadia. While being an actor in Bollywood, he toured a lot outside the borders of India.

From Bollywood to American blockbusters

In 2007, he was thus seen alongside Angelina Jolie in the drama Un Coeur unbaincu by Michael Winterbottom, presented in Cannes, then in Aboard Darjeeling Limited by Wes Anderson. In 2008, his face had become world famous thanks to Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. He plays in the film at the eight Oscars the police inspector in charge of monitoring Jamal (Dev Patel).

Irrfan Khan had pursued his career on the American continent by appearing in the series In analysis, then in blockbusters like The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and Jurassic World (2015), Inferno (2016).

It was during this period that he held some of his most beautiful roles on screen in Ang Lee’s Pi Odyssey, where he played the adult version of the title character, and in The Lunchbox, a romantic comedy. by Ritesh Batra where a man and a woman interact from a distance via a lunch bowl.

Suffering from an endocrine tumor, Irrfan Khan had reduced his appearances in recent years. He appeared on the screen for the last time in 2017 in Hindi Medium, a Bollywood romantic comedy.