Death of a massive star with the briefest gamma ray flash

On August 26, 2020, the space telescope Fermi NASA detected the gamma ray burst (GRBshortest time caused by the death of a massive star ever seen: a pulse of radiation of only one second.

Baptized as GRB 200826A (Due to the date it occurred), this outbreak is this week the subject of two articles published in Nature Astronomy, in which researchers from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) participate.

The first, led by Bin-bin zhang from Nanjing University (China) and the University of Nevada (USA), explores gamma ray data. The second, led by Thomas Ahumada from the University of Maryland and the Goddard Space Flight Center (NASA), describes the fading of the GRB glow at multiple wavelengths and the emerging light from the supernova explosion that followed.

GRBs are the most energetic phenomena in the universe, detectable even if they occur in galaxies billions of light years away. I know classified as short or long depending on whether the event lasts more than two seconds, and its duration is associated with its origin: long bursts occur with the death of massive stars, while short bursts have been related to the merger of two compact objects, such as neutron stars.

However, the finding shows that the classification of these outbursts according to their duration does not fully correspond to reality and opens up new scenarios in the death of the stars.

We now know that dying stars can also produce short bursts

Bin-bin Zhang (Universities of Nanjing and Nevada)

“We already knew that some GRBs produced by massive stars could be registered as short GRBs, but we thought it was due to instrumental limitations,” says Zhang, “this burst is special because it is a short-lived GRB, but its properties point to a collapsing star as the origin: we now know that dying stars can also produce short bursts. “

“We believe that this event was a kind of fading, which was on the verge of not taking place,” says Ahumada. “Still, the blast emitted fourteen million times the energy released by the entire Milky Way during the same fraction of the time, making it one of the most energetic short duration GRBs ever seen.”

Death of massive stars also with short GRBs

When a star with a mass of at least eight times that of the Sun depletes the hydrogen that serves as fuel, its nucleus collapses and a black hole. As matter swirls around the black hole, some of it escapes through two powerful jets that rush outward almost at the speed of light in opposite directions.

Illustration of the formation of a black hole after the collapse of the star’s core (central black point) and the launch of two jets that pass through the envelope and produce, if the alignment is correct, a GRB. / Goddard Space Flight Center (NASA)

Each jet pierces the star, producing a gamma-ray signal that can last up to several minutes, as the jet moves away and interacts with the surrounding gas. After the outbreak, the envelope of the star expands rapidly in the form of supernova. A GRB is only detected when one of these jets is pointed almost directly at Earth.

Various possible scenarios

The authors propose different scenarios to explain this strange outbreak. For example, GRB 200826A could be powered by jets that barely exited the star before fading, rather than the more typical case where the jets emerge from the star and travel great distances producing a long-lasting burst.

We believe that this kind of fading was on the verge of not occurring, but still, the blast emitted 14 million times the energy released by the entire Milky Way in the same fraction of time

Tomás Ahumada (Univ. Maryland and NASA Goddard Center)

“This burst could even belong to a class of short GRBs that involve new scenarios, such as the merger of a normal star and a neutron star, or magnetic bubbles induced by differential rotation (different rotation speeds of the equator and the poles of a star) as a mechanism for the production of gamma ray emissions – he points out Alberto Castro-Tirado, IAA researcher who participates in the articles. In more general terms, this result clearly shows that the duration of an outburst does not indicate its origin ”.

The find helps solve an old riddle. Although long GRBs appear to be associated with supernovae, much more supernovae are detected than long GRBs, a discrepancy that persists even considering that the jets from GRBs must point toward our line of sight to be detected.

Multiwave spatial and terrestrial observations

The GRB 200826A constituted a strong explosion in high energy that was detected not only by Fermi, but also by the missions Wind (POT), Mars odyssey (NASA) and the satellite INTEGRAL of the European Space Agency (ESA), participating in a GRB location system called Interplanetary Network (IPN).

Since the blast reaches each detector at different times, any pair of them can be used to narrow down where in the sky it occurred. About 17 hours after the GRB, the IPN narrowed its location to a relatively small area of ​​the sky in the constellation Andromeda.

Using the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) from the Palomar Observatory, the team scanned the sky for changes in visible light that could be related to the fading of the GRB’s afterglow. Of the more than 28,000 ZTF alerts from the first night, only one met all the search criteria.

One day after the blast, X-ray emission was found in the same region and two days later in radio waves. Thanks to measures with the Great Canary Telescope (La Palma), the team showed that the light from the GRB had taken 6.6 billion years to reach us (this is 48% of the current age of the universe, which is 13.8 billion years).

But to show that this brief burst came from a collapsing star, it was necessary to also capture the glow of the emerging supernova. Observations with the telescope Gemini North allowed to detect, starting 28 days after the explosion, a source in the near infrared: the supernova.

