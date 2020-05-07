Bakuman, the Death Note authors’ manga, hints at their regrets for killing a very important character too soon.

Attention Bakuman SPOILERS. The Death Note manga is among the most popular and exciting series of the 2000s. From 2003 to 2007, 108 chapters were published in the immensely popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, with a similarly popular anime adaptation produced by Studio Madhouse for a total of 37 episodes. And while many may fondly remember the manga and anime, Death Note is also famous for a key error that left its second half feeling inferior to the first.

The death of, the second most important character in Death Note, at the midpoint of the manga blew the minds of fans. But, the following chapters slowly began to lose the spark that previous episodes had. The new characters introduced to replace L, Near and Mello have never been as shocking as the first.

Death Note was an anime built around the ideological conflict between its two biggest characters, Light and L. One could even argue that L was both the main character and Light, and not a supporting role that could easily be eliminated. Without L’s ideological opposition, the second half of Death Note shifted from the mind chess game to an anime solely focused on Light.

Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata’s next manga was Bakuman.

This story follows a duo of mangakas, Mashiro and Takagi, who join Jump to create their own series under the pseudonym Ashirogi Muto. The manga was inspired by Ohba and Obata’s own experience working on Jump, but the premise is not the only similarity to their real life.

In Bakuman’s later parts, Ashirogi Muto decides to create a “suspiciously” Death Note-like manga called “Reversi,” about a Japanese student possessed with the power of a demon named Schwarz. Schwarz uses his powers in society for evil until a light demon, Weiss, appears to oppose him. The ideological battle between the two characters mirrors that of Light and L. Even Schwarz’s love interest is similar to that of Death Note’s Misa, both used as tools by the protagonist.

After “Reversi” became popular, the fictional version of Bakuman’s Jump asks Ashirogi Muto to extend the series beyond what they were initially planning. In the following chapters, the duo wonders what direction their manga will take next, fighting over how to move forward authentically. At first they consider replacing Weiss, similar to how Ohba and Obata replaced L, with a new villain for a new bow. However, their editor tells them that “Reversi” would not be what it is without Schwarz vs Weiss. The duo then consider reviving the main characters with new powers and transformations after their battle to keep the conflict fresh for longer. But eventually they come to the conclusion that the best decision is to follow their initial plan and end the series in its natural conclusion.

“Reversi” finally ended with the last battle of Schwarz and Weiss, with both characters dying together in the last chapter. That would have been a tremendous finale for Death Note. Instead, the last episode is somewhat anticlimactic.