DEATH & LEGACY – INF3RNO

DEATH & LEGACY are a zamorana band that little by little, slowly, but with “good lyrics” are making quite a lot of noise, they were formed in 2013 and they already have an EP “Start to Fall” and two full length “Burning Death» and »Silence», all of them very well received by critics and fans, also this has led them to play with the best bands in this country, even outside our borders, invited by Canadians THE AGONIST.

Sometimes too much achievement in a short time can lead to complacency and stagnation. This is not the case of these zamoranos, rather the opposite since with this third album «INF3RNO» it shows that they are going for it all. To begin with, the album focuses on the masterpiece of Dante Alighieri, more specifically on his “Hell”, the darkest part of “The Divine Comedy”. For the artwork they have had Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Kamelot, Machine Head, etc …), for the production and mixing Mikko Karmila and his inseparable partner Mika Jusila in the mastering, this tandem is responsible for the discographies of groups like ( Nightwish, Children Of Bodom, Stratovarius, etc…), as special guest Isra Ramos (Avalanch) who lends her voice on three songs on this album. As we see, from the outset all the details suggest something careful to the millimeter, but what about the music? … We will see where the shots go.

The main change is in the voices of his new singer Hynphernia who replaces Ely and who gives a masterful lesson on how to sing gutturals, but at the same time being able to give the songs a lot of melody and that is that is the seal and identity from this band a very melodic death metal, along the lines of groups like Arch Enemy, phenomenal work throughout the album of the guitars of Jesús and José and the forceful rhythmic base that Carlos forms on drums and Hugo on bass.

The album is opened by »Pray» loaded with melody, both in the voices and in the guitar lines and even some of the piano that make it an accessible and forceful theme at the same time. »Salvation» is more forceful and brash, with more groove on the guitars, although when that killer chorus sounds, tons of melody are concentrated in a class lesson, the theme is fantastic. »Insane» sits on a large guitar riff and again on a very catchy chorus bent by clean, throaty vocals, to highlight the work of the guitars. » Hellfire »perhaps the most forceful and direct song on the album and where the rhythmic section stands out the most, quite the opposite of» Dead Soul », another very melodic song with a number of rhythm changes, all focused on a many-karat chorus where hynphernia returns to be highlighted in various records. » Carnage »is another theme that goes beyond the» accessible »style of the band as it explores the instrumental terrain more, there are even guitar lines close to black metal,» PC494 ″ is loaded with rhythm changes and is the theme that is coming more to the more traditional heavy metal, that although seasoned with guttural voices.

They close the album with »In Time», a song that perfectly mixes the two sides of this group, hardness on one hand and lots of melody, great guitar work again and a bridge that is a real wonder, a good ending without a doubt .

Four years of waiting, four years of hard and conscientious work for an album that will surely delight the metal parish that likes groups like Arch Enemy. It is certainly nice to see Spanish groups playing at this level, bravo for them.

