The Italian composer, conductor and pianist Ezio Bosso, one of the most admired figures of Italian culture in the country and internationally, has died today at the age of 48, after he was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease in 2011, the Ministry reported of Italian Culture.

Born in Turin on September 13, 1971, he was conductor, composer, and pianist. In 2011 he was operated on for a brain tumor and that same year he was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease.

He debuted at age 16 as a soloist in France, completed his studies in double bass, composition and conducting at the Vienna Academy and collaborated with various European orchestras, including the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, the Swiss Lucerne Festival Strings, and the Berlin-based Deutsche Kammer-Virtuosen.

As conductor, he assumed the baton of others such as the Madrid Chamber Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Czech National Symphony, the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Regio Theater in Turin, the Orchestra of the Academia de la Scala in Milan or the Orchestra from the Mozart Musical Academy.

After years of forced halt due to his illness, in 2015 he began an intense concert activity again with a piano recital with which he won the favor of more than 100,000 spectators from the best Italian theaters.

He then conducted the La Fenice Philharmonic Orchestras of Venice, the Municipal Theater of Bologna, the Orchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecilia, the San Carlo Theater of Naples or the Verdi Theater Philharmonic Orchestra of Salerno in the Archaeological Park of Paestum , with which he gathered more than 8,600 spectators in a single concert.

In 2015, he was chosen by the Alma Mater University of Bologna to write and conduct his Fourth Symphony dedicated to the Magna Carta of European Universities that contains the first official hymn of this institution.

In 2017 he was appointed Resident Stable Director of the Giuseppe Verdi Lyric Theater in Trieste (Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, north) and founded a new orchestral ensemble, the Stradivari Festival Chamber Orchestra, now the Philharmonic Orchestra of Europe.

That year, the American label Sony Classical released Bosso’s album “The 12th Room”, which quickly became a gold record with more than 50,000 copies sold.

He was an official witness to the 2018 European Music Festival and the only Italian invited to the European Parliament for a historical reflection on the state of European culture.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini has mourned Bosso’s death in a statement, noting that he was “a deep and generous man, an explosive artist capable of transmitting the joy of playing and the passion for music.”

