‘Dear comrades’ – The big cinema that is made small

The noise that movies generate is usually a phenomenon alien to justice. Not a trace of meritocracy when it comes to receiving praise. It is a “luck” that they receive several tapes that are thought, executed and shown with forcefulness but that end up being sent to the funnel of invisibility. This definition fits into the analytical study of what Andri Konchalovski does in ‘Dear Comrades’, where the veteran Russian director uncovers shortcomings and almost scolding the most grotesque defects of the communist system. Anarchy, organizational chaos and above all a great fear of repression complete a work of great magnitude.

Black and white in the film serves a purpose of narrative compression, a cell that captivates all the visual terror that the story exudes. It is Yulia Vysotskaya, with a heartbreaking and very intense performance, the way that channels all this sensory horror. The follow-up to his character’s terror is sinisterly beautiful and produces a bitter aftertaste that is hard to explain. The greatness with which the story acquires volume and is formalized is authorial on all four sides, pointing to Konchalovski as a wonderful and sophisticated filmmaker.

‘Dear comrades’ is a film designed in a big way to be reduced to a small thing, showing (even more clearly) the failures that this business has when it comes to giving a voice and a vote to films in an equitable way. It is classic-style cinema, with a straight frame and colorless visual firmness, but at the same time there is craftsmanship, there is a narrative that struggles with forms of the present and there is a certain air of modernity rested in its background that places the film in two spaces where it is perfectly identifiable.

By Jess Snchez Aguilar



