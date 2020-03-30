The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed that last Sunday during his working tour of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, he greeted María Consuelo Loera Pérez, mother of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and sent him a letter in which He asked for help to see his son, who is currently incarcerated in a maximum security prison in the United States, sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking.

López Obrador indicated that he will publish the letter that El Chapo’s mother, because, he said, has nothing to hide.

“I ask the lady to understand me, and that we have nothing to hide, and there is nothing that can embarrass us, neither she nor me, she has every right, as a mother, to defend to his son, he has every right to do so and I have the obligation to listen to all Mexicans, so the moment I give them the letter, he tells me of the first effort that was made that was not successful, and he asks me now that she wants to see her son, that she could not see him ”he explained.

The letter, written on a typewriter, begins with a greeting.

“Dear brother in christ:

First of all, I want to thank you for your intervention on the letter that we delivered on your first visit to Badiraguato, Sinaloa last year, and I would like to inform you of the following in this regard.

Our lawyers José Luis González Meza and Juan Pablo Badillo They are in direct contact with those whom you designated for the repatriation of my dear son, Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, that is, the Secretaries of the Interior, Foreign Relations, Secretary of the Treasury and the Attorney General of the Republic, where all the evidence was provided where it is clear that my son was illegally handed over to the government of the United States of America, nothing would make me and my family happier to see him where he should be, in a prison in Mexico “, it is read in the letter that is written in capital letters and misspellings.

