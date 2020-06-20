The current president of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jeanie Buss has denounced the threats that he has received in recent days through a letter sent by a fan of the team. The daughter of the legendary Jerry Buss became president after the death of her father in 2013. In the face of these attacks, she decided not to keep quiet and share it on social networks. « Dear bitch, go to hell with Kobe », ensures the beginning of the letter he has published on Instagram.

Buss accompanied the post with a message for his followers: «After much thought, I have decided to share this letter that I received on Monday so that people can see that hate is real. This is happening today. It is real and it exists ». The American executive is considered one of the great leaders of the NBA after taking over the franchise seven years ago.

His work at the helm of the Lakers since he took over his father’s witness in 2013 has made him a one of the most admired minds in the best basketball league in the world. The truth is that he already had experience managing a club since with 19 years he already managed a tennis club. Although the matter was somewhat embarrassing, Buss decided to make it public and took the opportunity to send a message to Joe, author of the letter.

Did sending me this letter make you feel better? What you have done is wasting your time, your energy and your postage stamp. (Thanks for including your home address) Why don’t you look in the mirror and see how horrible you are? I have been receiving these types of letters for years. They tell me to ignore it, and I have, but no more« Denounced Buss on social networks.

He immediately took the opportunity to send a message against racism. Taking advantage of the fact that on Friday the 155th anniversary of the end of slavery was commemorated in the United States, Jeanie Buss wanted to join the fight that these days is invading her country and asked his « white friends » to join in and help achieve equality between black and white.

« On such a marked day, I ask my white friends to join me in recognizing the racism that exists in our country and throughout the world. I promise to stop ignoring it. We all must do much better, « concluded Buss. After what happened with George Floyd, the Americans have taken to the streets to try to end the racism that still exists today.