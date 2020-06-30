With just a month to go before the NBA begins in Orlando, two other players tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, making the current situation worse. Brooklyn nets.

06/30/2020 at 10:22

CEST

Juan Arango

According to ., DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie They tested positive, joining a long list of players who will not be present in Florida. Jordan himself confirmed it in a tweet.

« I found out last night and I confirmed again today that I have tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to the market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season, « he said.

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. – DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

ANOTHER DOWN MORE FOR THE NETS

The player did not confirm whether he was asymptomatic compared to his teammate. The Nets will have six players at their disposal in their first game on the resumption of the tournament.

Among the absent are Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton and Kyrie irving who are out due to injury. Wilson Chandler not available because you are concerned about the coronavirus.

To this list, this past Monday they also joined Dinwiddie and Jordan Monday and this causes problems in their lineup since they will not have even their center and starting point guard. The Nets face the Orlando Magic on July 31 in Orlando in the debut of this unpublished format.