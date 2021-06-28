DeAndre Ayton, with self-confidence: “I have reached the next level”

Phoenix suns is currently one victory away from stepping on the NBA Finals of the 2021 Playoffs. The Arizona franchise beat last night in Game 4 of the Western Finals Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center (something they had not done since 2013), thus putting 3-1 in their favor in the series’ overall, and thanks especially to the performance of DeAndre Ayton.

In a game where chaos reigned in the face of the basket, with too many missed shots, the figure of the Suns center stood out, contributing 22 rebounds (the third best mark in a Playoff game in the history of Phoenix Suns) and 19 points in 41 minutes on the track, the longest on the floor of the Arizona franchise.

Coach Monty Williams and his teammates trust him, and DeAndre Ayton is aware of that. In his statements prior to the fifth game of the series, which will be played this morning from 03:00 a.m. (peninsular time), he has been very sure of himself:

“I have learned that I can keep pushing in the final minutes of the game. I have also learned that there is always a level beyond. I think I have reached my next level, the one necessary for a scenario like this. When it comes to competing, I think I am offering a good role, “Ayton said.

No pressure for the ‘Sombra Doncic’

DeAndre Ayton was one of two players who were chosen before Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA Draft, along with Marvin Bagley III. The second of them the pressure is affecting to a great extent. The Sacramento Kings player has been singled out on many occasions for his poor performance, compared to the Slovenian. Still, Ayton is proving to be a linchpin in the Suns’ scheme.