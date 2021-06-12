DeAndre Ayton surrenders to Nikola Jokic after his spectacular Game 3: “It’s crazy”

Phoenix Suns has managed to make it 3-0 almost definitive in their elimination of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2021, beating a great game of the recently named MVP of the Season, Nikola Jokic. The Serbian center has reached 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a spectacular triple-double, and has received all kinds of praise after the game.

One of those who has praised the figure of ‘The Joker’ has been precisely his dance partner in the qualifying matches, DeAndre Ayton. The Suns center has said the following: “It’s crazy. This is how an MVP should be.”